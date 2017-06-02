Catholic World News

50th anniversary of French bishops’ overseas initiative

June 02, 2017

In his 1967 encyclical Populorum Progressio, Blessed Paul VI appealed for international solidarity with those in the poorest nations. The French bishops responded by founding the Délégation Catholique pour la Coopération to facilitate volunteer service in poor countries.

In the past five decades, nearly 20,000 people have served as volunteers in over 50 nations. As the organization commemorated its 50th anniversary in Jambville, France, Bishop Jean-Louis Papin of Nancy described the volunteer work as “often decisive for subsequent human, spiritual, and ecclesial commitments.”

