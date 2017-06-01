Catholic World News

Michigan Catholic farmer, barred from market, sues city for religious discrimination

June 01, 2017

A Catholic farmer in Michigan has filed suit against the city of East Lansing, charging that the city engaged in religious discrimination by barring him from access to a farmers’ market.

Stephen Tennes, who had sold produce at the farmers’ market for several years, was barred after he stated his opposition to same-sex marriage and refused to host a wedding for a lesbian couple. No other farmer has been barred from the market under the city’s anti-discrimination policy, he noted.

The city of East Lansing responded to the suit by citing a “long-standing ordinance that protects sexual orientation as well as the Supreme Court’s ruling that grants the right for same-sex couples to be married.”

