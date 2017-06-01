Bosnian Croat leader meets with Pope
June 01, 2017
Pope Francis met on June 1 with Dragan Covic, the Croatian member of the presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
According to a brief Vatican statement released after the meeting, the two spoke about the challenges facing Bosnia-Herzegovina, the work of reconciliation among factions, and particularly the country’s role in the European community.
Dragan Covic, a member of the revolving presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina, has served three terms as chairman of that ruling group. It was during his term that the country applied for membership in the European Union.
