Catholic World News

After 12-year occupation of closed parish, Boston archdiocese lists property for sale

June 01, 2017

The Archdiocese of Boston has listed a valuable property in Scituate, Massachusetts, for sale, thirteen years after closing the parish that occupied the grounds.

The parish of St. Francis Xavier Cabrini was officially closed in 2004. But a group of discontented former parishioners occupied the building, refusing to move out until last May, when all legal appeals were finally exhausted. The Boston archdiocese had been paying about $80,000 annually in maintenance costs for the parish buildings during those years of occuption.

