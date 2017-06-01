Catholic World News

Vatican officials, US prelates urge Trump to abide by Paris climate accord

June 01, 2017

Two Vatican officials and a spokesman for the US bishops’ conference reacted with alarm to the news that President Donald Trump intends to pull the US out of the Paris accord on climate change.

“This for us is something that we hoped would not have happaned,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Vatican’s dicastery for Integral Human Development. Speaking in Washington, during an appearance at Georgetown University, he said that Pope Francis had pushed for a strong agreement in Paris. The cardinal said that issues such as climate change “should be taken out of the political discussion and should not be politicized.”

Also speaking at Georgetown, Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, the former Vatican representative at the UN, saw Trump’s plan as evidence of a “nationalist trend” in Europe and the US. He indicated that the Vatican opposes this trend, saying: “There are two outlooks. One thinks the solution to the problems of today comes by closing in on itself as a country. The other knows if we join forces, we try to solve the problems.”

Bishop Oscar Cantu, who chairs the international justice-and-peace commission for the US bishops’ conference, wrote to top officials of the Trump administration, arguing against withdrawal from the Paris accord. He pointed out that the US bishops are “on record supporting prudent action to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.”

Bishop Cantu said that Pope Francis timed the release of his encyclical, Laudato Si’, “in order to urge the nations of the world to work together in Paris for an agreement...” He said: “We hope the United States will honor the commitment it made there.”

