Jesuit superior suggests Christians invented the devil

June 01, 2017

Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, the superior general of the Jesuit order, suggested that the devil is a “symbolic figure,” in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

“We have formed symbolic figures such as the devil to express evil,” Father Sosa said. He added evil can also be a product of one’s social environment, saying that “there are people who act because they are in an environment where it is difficult to act to the contrary.”

Questioned about the role of women in the Church, Father Sosa expressed satisfaction that Pope Francis has opened a discussion on the historic role of women as deacons. While he stopped short of saying that women might be ordained to the priesthood, he said: “The Pope has opened the door to the diaconate by creating a commission. Perhaps they could open more doors afterwards.”

