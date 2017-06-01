Catholic World News

Europe’s greatest treasure is the family, Pope says

June 01, 2017

In a June 1 address to the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, Pope Francis complimented the group for its work to ensure that “Europe can continue to consider the family its most precious treasure.”

The Pontiff reminded his audience that “the family is the foundation of society and it remains the most suitable structure for ensuring for people the integral good necessary for their continuing development.” More than that, he continued, the family is “a kind of leaven that helps to make the world more humane and more fraternal.”

The Pope said that Europe today faces crises of four types: “demographics, migration, employment, and education.” These crises all affect the family, and all demand a response from families, he said. He encouraged his audience to promote a “culture of encounter,” shaping attitudes and policies that favor the family.

