Ecumenical ‘humanitarian corridor’ for refugees expected to open in France

June 01, 2017

In remarks delivered to judges at the Cannes Film Festival, the president of the Protestant Federation of France said that he expects an ecumenical “humanitarian corridor” for refugees from Lebanon will soon open.

François Clavairoly said that the French government will grant 500 humanitarian visas to refugees and that the French bishops’ conference, the Protestant federation, the Community of Sant’Egidio, and two other organizations will be responsible for their care.

The government of former President François Hollande approved the arrangement earlier this year; Clavairoly expects that the new government will soon confirm it.

