Catholic World News

Pope recalls Lidice massacre

June 01, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 31 general audience, Pope Francis recalled the 75th anniversary of the Nazi massacre of the civilians of the Czech village of Lidice.

“I cordially greet the faithful of the Czech Republic, in particular the participants in the national pilgrimage guided by Cardinal Dominik Duka, archbishop of Prague, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the massacre of Lidice, by the Nazi regime,” the Pope said.

“Dear friends, trustfully ask the intercession of the Holy Virgin, whom you venerate in the icon of Our Lady of Lidice,” he continued. “May she help you to be courageous witnesses of the Resurrection of Christ, even in moments of difficulty and hardship. I give you all my blessing.”

