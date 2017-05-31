Catholic World News

Russian Patriarch praises French protests against same-sex marriage

May 31, 2017

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has reiterated his condemnation of same-sex marriage.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting Paris, the Orthodox prelate praised the French activists who had demonstrated against the legal acceptance of same-sex unions. He noted that “millions of believers” had joined in protesting the “appalling laws.”

“When laws are detached from morality, they cease to be laws that people can accept, and they give rise to protests,” the Patriarch said.

