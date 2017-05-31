Catholic World News

Papal condolence after Kabul terror attack

May 31, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy to the people of Afghanistan, in response to a terrorist bombing in Kabul.

The Pope’s message—conveyed to the ambassador of Afghanistan in Italy—expressed his sadness at the “abhorrent attack,” and promised his prayers for the deceased and their families and for the cause of peace.

