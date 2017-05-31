Catholic World News

New president of Pontifical International Marian Academy

May 31, 2017

Pope Francis has named Father Stefano Cecchin, an Italian Franciscan friar, as the new president of the Pontifical International Marian Academy.

Father Cecchin has served as the secretary of the academy, which hosts a conference on Mariology every four years. The academy was founded by the Franciscan order in 1946 and became a pontifical academy in 1959.

The Pontiff also named Father Bogusz Stanislaw Matula, a Polish Franciscan friar, as the academy’s secretary.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!