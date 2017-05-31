Catholic World News

Brazilian priest named secretary of new dicastery

May 31, 2017

Pope Francis has named the national director of the Schönstatt movement in Brazil as the secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.

The dicastery, established last September, is led by Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

The dicastery’s new secretary, Father Alexandre Awi Mello, I. Sch., worked with the future Pope Francis as an assistant secretary at the Latin American bishops’ meeting in Aparecida, Brazil, in 2007. Father Mello also assisted with the preparations for the papal visit to Brazil in 2013.

Subsequently, the Pope granted Father Mello a lengthy audience in which the two discussed the Pontiff’s Marian devotion.

