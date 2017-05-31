Catholic World News

Year of St. Martin concludes in Tours

May 31, 2017

A diocesan jubilee year commemorating the 1700th anniversary of the birth of St. Martin concluded on May 25 in Tours, France.

Archbishop Bernard-Nicolas Aubertin was the principal celebrant at a Mass attended by 7,000 people. During the Mass, nearly 500 people received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

In an interview with La Croix, Archbishop Aubertin recalled that St. Martin shared his cloak with a beggar when he was only a catechumen. The jubilee year, he said, has been marked by a renewal of solidarity in the diocese, particularly toward migrants.

Another highlight of the jubilee year, he added, was a diocesan pilgrimage to Lourdes, in which young people cared for the sick of all social conditions.

