Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on the Holy Spirit and hope

May 31, 2017

Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to Christian hope, Pope Francis spoke on May 31 about the Holy Spirit and hope.

“As we prepare to celebrate the outpouring of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, our catechesis on Christian hope now turns to the Spirit and his saving work,” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Saint Paul concludes his Letter to the Romans by praying that ‘the God of hope’ will make us ‘abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit’ (Rom. 15:13).”

“As a gift of the Spirit, hope is both an anchor (cf. Heb. 6:18-19) giving us security amid the storms of life, and a ‘sail’ driving us forward towards the safe harbor of eternal life,” Pope Francis continued. “The Spirit bears witness within our hearts to the consoling truth of God’s promises and the inheritance that awaits us as his beloved sons and daughters (cf. Rom 8:16).”

The Pope added:

Filled with this hope, we can become, in the words of Cardinal Newman, “consolers in the image of the Paraclete… advocates, helpers and bringers of comfort” to others. The Spirit, who brings hope to all creation (cf. Rom. 8:20-22), also inspires in us love and respect for this world in which we live. May this Pentecost find us, like Mary and the Apostles, gathered in prayer, and may the gift of the Holy Spirit make us “abound in hope.”

Previous general audiences on hope:

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!