Putin attends consecration of church dedicated to martyrs of Communism

May 31, 2017

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has consecrated a new church in Moscow dedicated to Christ’s resurrection and the martyrs slain under Soviet Communist rule.

The church, dedicated during the centenary year of the Bolshevik Revolution, is located on the grounds of Sretensky Monastery in Moscow. Joseph Stalin’s regime destroyed most of the churches on the grounds of the 14th-century monastery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the consecration, as did bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR). The New York-based church separated from the Moscow Patriarchate in 1927 after the latter pledged its loyalty to the Communist regime; ecclesial communion between the patriarchate and ROCOR was restored in 2007.

