Catholic World News

Hungarian government aids Catholic clinic in Iraq

May 31, 2017

Hungary’s minister of human resources has signed an agreement with Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda to donate funds to a clinic in Erbil.

Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, hosts thousands of Christians who fled their towns in 2014 as the Islamic State advanced.

The $525,000 in aid, which will pay for the cost of medicine for six months, is part of the Hungarian government’s initiative to assist persecuted Christians. Viktor Orbán, the current prime minister, assumed office in 2010.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!