Catholic World News

Canadian archbishop has spoken with Pope about apology for native school

May 30, 2017

Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton, Alberta, told reporters that he has spoken with Pope Francis about the calls for a papal apology for the Church’s role in the “residential schools” that were established in Canada in the 19th century to educate the children of native tribes.

During a meeting with the Pope on May 29, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged the Pontiff to make an apology. Archbishop Smith said that he and other Canadian bishops have already conferred with the Pope on the same issue.

The archbishop suggested that if the Pope were to apologize, it would be done during a visit to Canada. At present there are no plans for a papal visit.

Archbishop Smith did not indicate whether he expected the Pope to make an apology. He said that “we trust he will do what is right and what is good.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!