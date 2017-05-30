Catholic World News

Trump administration plans to eliminate contraceptive mandate for religious institutions

May 30, 2017

The Trump Administration is drafting new regulations that will eliminate the requirement for religious institutions to provide contraceptive coverage for employees.

The Office of Management and Budget has announced that it is weighing an “interim final rule” that would remove the contraceptive mandate for religious employers. The mandate has been the most controverisal aspect of the “Obamacare” health-care reform. The New York Times notes that a new policy removing the mandate “would all but ensure a court challenge by women’s rights groups”—just as the mandate itself was challenged by numerous religious institutions.

References: