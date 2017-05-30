Catholic World News

Pope preaches on ‘Pentecost of Ephesus,’ warns against ‘ideological faith’

May 30, 2017

During his homily at weekday Mass on May 29, Pope Francis reflected on the “Pentecost of Ephesus”: the coming of the Holy Spirit on the Christians in that city (Acts 19:1-8).

“What place does the Holy Spirit have in my life?” the Pope asked during his homily in Domus Sanctae Marthae. “Am I able to ask for inspiration before taking a decision or doing something? Or is my heart quiet, lacking in emotion and turmoil?”

Warning against a “cold faith, an ideological faith,” the Pope continued:

We think of the doctors of the law, they believed in God, they knew all the commandments, but their hearts were closed, they were ‘still,’ they were not disturbed … You must be able to feel the urge to go and to visit that sick person or change your life … Ask the Holy Spirit to guide you on the path of life and of everyday life. Ask the Holy Spirit to give you the grace to distinguish good from less good, because it is easy to distinguish good from evil.

