Abducted Philippine priest appears in video
May 30, 2017
Appearing in a video, the priest abducted from the cathedral in Marawi on the Philippine island of Mindanao asked the nation’s military to cease its offensive to regain control of the city.
The militant group Maute—also known as the Islamic State of Lanao—took Father Chito Suganob and at least 13 other persons on May 23.
“I appeal to religious leaders of Islam to influence the hostage takers to release the hostages unharmed,” said Cardinal Orlando Quevedo of Cotabato.
