Minya attack: Christians were given opportunity to convert to Islam before being killed
May 30, 2017
The militants who attacked a bus of Coptic Christian pilgrims in Minya, Egypt, gave their victims a chance to convert to Islam and shot them after they refused, L’Osservatore Romano and other new agencies reported.
The reports were based on the testimony of various survivors of the attack, in which 28 were killed and 22 were injured.
