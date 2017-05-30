Catholic World News

Minya attack: Christians were given opportunity to convert to Islam before being killed

May 30, 2017

The militants who attacked a bus of Coptic Christian pilgrims in Minya, Egypt, gave their victims a chance to convert to Islam and shot them after they refused, L’Osservatore Romano and other new agencies reported.

The reports were based on the testimony of various survivors of the attack, in which 28 were killed and 22 were injured.

