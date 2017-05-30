Catholic World News

USCCB: prayers, condolences following terrorist attacks

May 30, 2017

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, offered prayers and condolences following the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, England, and the attack on Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt.

In his statement on the latter attack, the prelate said:

They were children on their way to Mass. They were mothers and fathers taking their children to Mass. And this morning they became targets of yet another horrendous attack on Christians, murdered as they rode to Church together … On behalf of the Bishops of the United States, on behalf of Catholics and all people of good will across our nation, I commend the souls of those who have died to the loving arms of the Lord Jesus and entrust those who are injured and those who mourn to the embrace of Our Blessed Mother, Our Lady of Mercy.

