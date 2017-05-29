Catholic World News

Irish religious order cedes control of hospitals, reacting to fear of religious influence

May 29, 2017

A Catholic religious order in Ireland has agreed to withdraw from the administration of three hospitals, because of concerns that Catholic moral principles would influence health-care decisions.

The Sisters of Charity announced that they cede control of the St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group, which the hospitals, handing over ownership to a secular corporation—which will also be called “St. Vincent’s”—established for that purpose.

Irish health minister welcomed the move, saying: “It directly addresses concerns regarding the question of religious influence in the new National Maternity Hospital and further illustrates the constructive role of the sisters to facilitate this landmark project.”

A plan to locate the National Maternity Hospital at St. Vincent’s had encountered opposition because of concerns that a Catholic institution would not allow for abortions and sterilizations. In fact, however, the Irish Independent reported that some abortions have already been performed at St. Vincent’s, under the terms of new Irish legislation allowing for legal abortion if the mother’s health is in danger.

