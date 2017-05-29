Catholic World News

Euthanasia never justified, says new head of Italian bishops’ conference

May 29, 2017

No circumstances can ever justify the deliberate taking of a human life, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti told an audience in Rome.

Cardinal Bassetti, the newly appointed president of the Italian bishops’ conference, spoke out at a time when there is heavy political pressure in the country to allow doctors to help patients end their own lives. The cardinal said that “there is no suffering or illness, no usefulness or false dignity, that can legitimize the suppression of a human life.”

