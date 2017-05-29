Catholic World News

New Mexico diocese: immigration agents must show warrants

May 29, 2017

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has instructed its pastors and employees to ask federal immigration officials to show a warrant before entering church property.

Archdiocesan officials circulated a memo to church officials, reportedly in response to raids by immigration officials on other institutions in New Mexico. Although there have been no reports of raids no churches, the memo instructed pastors and employees that they should contact the archdiocesan attorney in case of a raid, and demand that immigration officials leave church property if they do not have a valid warrant.

