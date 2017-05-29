Catholic World News

Top Vatican officials meet with Pontiff

May 29, 2017

Pope Francis met on May 29 with the heads of the offices of the Roman Curia.

The Vatican did not disclose the purpose of the meeting. But according to a report on La Stampa, the main topic of discussion was the new ecclesial movements.

La Stampa reported that the Vatican officials spoke about the possibility that priests might be incardinated in the movements, rather than being subject to the direct authority of a diocesan bishop. Under existing canon law, priests must be under the jurisdiction of a bishop or religious superior. The Curial officials discussed the possibility of creating a new canonical structure for priests who are affiliated with the ecclesial movements.

