Pope calls for ‘truly constructive’ communication on social media

May 29, 2017

After the recitation of the Regina Coeli in St. Peter’s Square on May 28, Pope Francis recalled that the day was the 51st World Communications Day.

In the Decree on the Media of Social Communications (Inter Mirifica, 1963), the Fathers of the Second Vatican Council called for the establishment of the day, which was first commemorated in 1967.

Pope Francis recalled that the theme of his message for the 51st World Communications Day was “Fear Not, for I Am with You: Communicating Hope and Trust in Our Time.”

“Social media offer the opportunity to share and disseminate news instantly,” the Pope said on May 28. “Such news can be beautiful or bad, true or false. Pray for communication, in all its forms, to be truly constructive, in the service of truth by refusing prejudices and by spreading hope and trust in our time.”

