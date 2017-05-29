Catholic World News

Pontiff prays for victims of recent terrorist attacks

May 29, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 28 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis prayed for victims of recent terrorist attacks in Egypt and England.

“I want to express my closeness to my dear brother [Coptic Orthodox] Pope Tawadros II and the Coptic Orthodox community in Egypt, which two days ago suffered another act of fierce violence,” the Pope said to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Victims, faithful, including children, were going to a shrine to pray, and were killed when they refused to deny their Christian faith. The Lord welcomes these brave witnesses in His peace, and may He convert the hearts of the violent.”

“We also pray for the victims of the terrible attack on Manchester last Monday, where so many young lives have been cruelly taken,” the Pope continued. “We are close to the families and those who weep for those lost.”

