The Church ‘exists to proclaim the Gospel,’ Pontiff tells faithful

May 29, 2017

During his May 28 Regina Coeli address, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading for the Solemnity of the Ascension (Mt. 28:16-20), celebrated the Sunday before Pentecost in Italy.

The Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square that

those disciples have gone through the “fire” of Passion and Resurrection; at the sight of the Risen Lord, they bow to Him, some are still doubtful. To this frightened community, Jesus leaves the immense task of evangelizing the world, and concretizes this assignment, ordering them to teach and baptize in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

“This mission will last until the end of history and will enjoy the assistance of the Risen Lord daily,” the Pope continued. “His presence brings strength in persecutions, comfort in tribulations, support in the difficult situations which meet the mission and proclamation of the Gospel.”

Pope Francis added:

He reveals to us why the Church exists: she exists to proclaim the Gospel, only for that! And also, the joy of the Church is to announce the Gospel … Today, we are invited to understand better that God has given us great dignity and responsibility to announce it to the world, to make it accessible to humanity.

