In telegram to Egypt’s president, Pope laments attack on Copts

May 29, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi following an attack on Coptic Christian pilgrims in Minya.

The attack by masked gunmen killed at least 28 and injured at least 22.“Deeply saddened to learn of the barbaric attack in central Egypt and of the tragic loss of life and injury caused by this senseless act of hatred, Pope Francis expresses his heartfelt solidarity with all those affected by this violent outrage,” Cardinal Parolin wrote on May 27, the day after the attack.

He added:

Mindful in a particular way of those children who have lost their lives, His Holiness commends the souls of the deceased to the mercy of the Almighty. He assures their grieving families and all who have been injured of his ardent prayers, and he pledges his continued intercession for peace and reconciliation throughout the nation.

