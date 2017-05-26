Catholic World News

Plans for papal visit to Holy Land?

May 26, 2017

Vatican and Israeli officials have begun discussions about a possible visit by Pope Francis to the Holy Land, according to the Times of Israel.

According to the report, the primary purpose of a papal visit would be to push for resumption of active peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials. The Pope could visit other countries in the region during the same trip, the report notes.

The Vatican has not commented on the report.

