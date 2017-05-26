Catholic World News

Vatican envoy pushes for measures to protect civilians in wartime

May 26, 2017

The use of civilians as weapons of war represents the most execrable of human behavior,” the Vatican’s representative told a UN forum on protection of civilians during wartime.

Archbishop Bernardito Auza said that “the worst development in the evolution of armed conflict is that civilians not only are less protected or spared from armed conflicts but have increasingly become targets.” He called attention not only to bombing of civilian centers but also to the deliberate destruction of schools, hospitals, and water supplies, which he described as “brutality and barbarity.”

Archbishop Auza argued that world leaders have a responsibility to protect civilians, and urged the UN to set criteria for that purpose.

