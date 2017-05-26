Catholic World News

Beatification cause opened for slain French priest, Father Jacques Hamel

May 26, 2017

At a brief ceremony in Rouen last week, a cause for the beatification of Father Jacques Hamel was formally opened.

Father Hamel was murdered by Islamic terrorists as he celebrated Mass at his parish church in Saint Etienne du Rouvray on July 26, 2016. The postulator for his cause, Father Paul Vigouroux, reported that Father Hamel had acquired “a reputation for martyrdom” that called for an investigation into the cause for his beatification.

Archbishop Dominique Lebrun of Rouen gave his official approval to a plan for the investigation of the cause. The Vatican had already approved a dispensation from the usual five-year waiting period after the candidate’s death before a cause can begin.

