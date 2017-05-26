Catholic World News

Massacre of Copts on pilgrimage in Egypt

May 26, 2017

Gunmen in military uniforms stopped a bus carrying Coptic Orthodox pilgrims in Egypt on May 26, and opened fire on the passengers, killing at least 26 people and wounding a roughly equal number.

The gunmen—believed to be Islamic militants—shot passengers at point-blank range, according to Coptic Bishop Makarios of Minya. Many of the victims were children.

The bus was part of a convoy of vehicles carrying Copts from Minya province on a pilgrimage to the monastery of St. Samuel, south of Cairo.

Egyptian President Abdel al Sisi called an emergency meeting of military and security officials in response to the attack. He had already declared a state of emergency after a series of bombings at Coptic churches before Easter.

