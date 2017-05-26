Catholic World News

Pope names new vicar general of Rome, archpriest of Lateran Basilica

May 26, 2017

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Agostino Vallini, 77, as vicar general of Rome and archpriest of the Lateran Basilica and has named Bishop Angelo de Donatis as his successor.

The 63-year-old prelate, who was named one of Rome’s auxiliary bishops in 2015, preached the Lenten spiritual exercises to the Roman Curia in 2014. He had previously served as a parish priest and seminary spiritual director.

The Pontiff also raised Bishop de Donatis to the dignity of an archbishop.

