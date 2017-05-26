Catholic World News

Philippine bishop hopeful that militants will release hostages

May 26, 2017

The bishop of Marawi on the island of Mindanao expressed hope that intermediaries will convince the militant group Maute—also known as the Islamic State of Lanao—to release his vicar general and 14 other people taken hostage in the cathedral.

Bishop Edwin Angot dela Pena said, however, that he was not been in contact with the hostage takers in over two days, according a May 26 report from the Philippine bishops’ news service.

