Catholic World News

Christians face fines in Azerbaijan for distributing literature

May 26, 2017

Christians in the largely Muslim nation of Azerbaijan are facing fines and the prospect of imprisonment for distributing religious literature that has not been authorized by the government.

Earlier this month, 84 books and CDs were seized from a bookseller’s shop in Gyanja, and 378 books and CDs were seized from five homes in Astara, according to World Watch Monitor, which reports on the persecution of Christians.

There is one Catholic parish in the nation of 9.9 million.

