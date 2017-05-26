Catholic World News

UN meeting on disaster risk reduction: Cardinal Parolin outlines Holy See’s position

May 26, 2017

As a UN meeting on disaster risk reduction takes place in Cancún, the Vatican’s Secretary of State outlined the Holy See’s position.

In a letter to Mexico’s president, Cardinal Pietro Parolin outlined three areas of concern: that the summit “reinforce the work of prevention, education and training,” pay special attention to the most vulnerable, and recognize “that the victims and those most vulnerable have an essential role to play in these processes of prevention, response and reconstruction.”

Doing so, he added, “demands a change of mentality and of lifestyle. When we look to the future of humanity, we cannot restrict ourselves to particular technical or sectorial areas. We are dealing with shared values, responsibilities and expressions of solidarity involving the good of the entire human family.”

