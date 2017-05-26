Catholic World News

Turn to Our Lady, Help of Christians, Pope tells faithful

May 26, 2017

At the conclusion of his May 24 general audience, Pope Francis recalled the traditional observance of the day as the feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians.

“The memorial of the Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians, whom we remember today, makes us aware of the greatness of the gift of protection of the Mother of the Son of God for each one of us,” the Pope told Polish pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “I entrust our lives to her. In doubt, we often invoke her protection.”

Later, he said in Italian:

I address a special greeting to the young, the sick and newlyweds. Today we celebrate the memory of Mary Help of Christians. Dear young people, learn to love in the way of the Mother of Jesus; dear people who are sick, in suffering ask for the heavenly intercession of the Holy Virgin with the prayer of the Rosary, and you, dear newlyweds, like Our Lady, always know how to listen to God’s will for your family.

