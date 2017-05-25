Catholic World News

CWN closed for Ascension Thursday

May 25, 2017

The offices of Catholic World News will be closed on May 25, Ascension Thursday, so that our staff can celebrate the feast day.

Barring unexpected developments, no news stories will be posted today.

Regular CWN headline news service will resume on Friday, May 26.

