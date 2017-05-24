Catholic World News

India: arrests in vandalization of new church

Police in India have arrested 22 people in connection with the vandalization of a new Catholic church in Keesara.

A mob of over 100 people burst into the church of Our Lady of Fatime on May 21, destroying statutes and overturning furniture. A local police official said that all of the people responsible for the damage were local residents.

Residents of the town had objected to the construction of the church, apparently because of resentments against Christianity fueled by the “aggressive preaching” of Pentecostalist missionaries in the area.

