Venezuelan cardinal quotes Archbishop Romero in plea for end to government repression

May 24, 2017

Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas invoked the memory of Blessed Oscar Romero, the slain Salvadoran archbishop, in a plea for an end to the government’s abuse of power.

“In the name of God and of his people who suffer, I beg you, I order you to stop the repression,” Cardinal Urosa said in a Sunday homily, quoting the words of Archbishop Romero.

The cardinal spoke out as the government of President Nicolas Maduro continued to crack down on public protests, which erupted after the regime closed down the country’s legislature. The Venezuelan bishops have denounced the government’s actions, saying that the Maduro regime is trampling on the rights of the citizens and the country’s constitution. “The members of the armed forces and of the police must be proponents and guarantors of respect for the constitution,” Caridinal Urosa said. “We appeal to the conscience of those who command these forces.”

