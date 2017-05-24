Catholic World News

Brazil’s bishops denounce corruption following allegations against president

May 24, 2017

The National Conference of Bishops of Brazil has issued a statement denouncing corruption following bribery allegations against President Michel Temer.

“Such accusations require rigorous inquiry, always in accordance with the constitutional guarantees,” the bishops stated. “Vigilance and political participation of our communities, social movements and society as a whole, can greatly contribute to clarifying the facts and defending ethics, justice and the common good.”

