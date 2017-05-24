Emmaus account shows Jesus’ ‘therapy of hope,’ Pope says in weekly audience
May 24, 2017
Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to Christian hope, Pope Francis spoke on May 24 about Christ’s encounter with the disciples on the road to Emmaus.
“Unrecognized, the Lord walks with them and listens as they tell of how their hopes were shattered by the tragedy of the cross” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Jesus then slowly opens their hearts to a new and greater hope by explaining how the Scriptures were fulfilled in the suffering and death of the Messiah.”
“Only later, in the breaking of the bread, is he revealed as the Risen Lord, present in their midst,” Pope Francis continued. “He then disappears and the disciples return to Jerusalem to bring back the good news.”
The Pope added:
The Emmaus account shows us Jesus’ “therapy of hope,” based on a patient accompaniment that gradually opens us to trust in God’s promises. It also shows us the importance of the Eucharist, in which, like bread, Jesus “breaks” our lives and offers them to others.
Like the disciples, we too are sent forth to encounter others, to hear their joys and sorrows, and to offer them words of life and hope based on God’s unfailing love, which accompanies us at every step of life’s journey.
