USCCB committee chair welcomes Trump administration action on Haitian migrants

May 24, 2017

The chairman of the United State Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration thanked Secretary John Kelly of the Department of Homeland Security for extending Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitians in the United States for six months.

TPS, granted in the wake of the massive 2010 earthquake, allows over 58,000 Haitians to live and work in the United States.

“Extending TPS serves an important humanitarian role by providing for the safety, well-being, and stability of Haitians living in the United States,” Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin said in a statement. “While this extension is helpful, it still leaves many Haitian families in the United States in an insecure and vulnerable position, particularly with respect to ensuring legal work authorization.”

