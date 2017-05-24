Catholic World News

Cardinal Bassetti named president of Italian Episcopal Conference

May 24, 2017

Pope Francis has named Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia-Città della Pieve as the new president of the Italian Episcopal Conference.

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, who has served as the conference’s president since 2007, made the announcement at the conclusion of Mass on May 24 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Pontiff made the selection from a group of three candidates proposed by the Italian bishops. L’Osservatore Romano reported that the bishops’ top three choices, in order, were Cardinal Bassetti, Bishop Franco Giulio Brambilla of Novara, and Cardinal Francesco Montenegro of Agrigento.

Cardinal Bassetti, 75, was ordained to the priesthood in 1966 and to the episcopate in 1994. Pope Benedict named him archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve in 2009, and Pope Francis created him a cardinal in 2014.

