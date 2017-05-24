Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘person-based approach’ to economics promotes ‘entrepreneurial spirit’

May 24, 2017

Pope Francis highlighted the plight of the unemployed during a recent address to participants attending a conference of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation.

In his May 20 remarks, the Pope called for “the creation, within communities and between communities and business, of mediating structures capable of bringing people and resources together, initiating processes in which the poor are the principal actors and beneficiaries.”

“Such a person-based approach to economic activity will encourage initiative and creativity, the entrepreneurial spirit and communities of labor and enterprise, and thus favor social inclusion and the growth of a culture of effective solidarity,” he added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!