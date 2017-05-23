Catholic World News

Vatican envoy reminds UN: war is main reason for emigration

May 23, 2017

The Vatican’s representative at UN headquarters in New York has reminded his colleagues that warfare is by far the single most important factor contributing to mass migration.

Archbishop Bernardito Auza made his point in an address to a session on “drivers of migration.” He recalled that the UN has made a commitment to addressing conditions that prompt people to flee from their homes.

“There is no worse human-made crisis that drives people forcibly to migrate or internally displaces populations than wars and violent conflicts,” the archbishop observed. He added that “extreme poverty, the lack of basic goods and services, and severe environmental degradation and disasters” are also factors, but not on the same scale as armed conflict.

To reduce migration, then, the most effective step would be to eliminate warfare, the archbishop said. “If conditions for a decent life are met, and the drivers of migration are adequately addressed, people would not feel forced to leave their homes.”

