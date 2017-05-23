Catholic World News

Belgian bishops reject hospitals’ decision to allow euthanasia

May 23, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Belgium have issued a statement rejecting the policy proposed by the Brothers of Charity, who have said that they will allow doctors to euthanize patients in the hospitals they administer.

“We cannot accept that euthanasia could be practiced on psychiatric patients who are not in a terminal condition,” the bishops said.

The bishops acknowledged that some patients may undergo “immense” suffering, but they insisted that “precisely in this situation we must remain close to him and not abandon him.” They stressed the importance of palliative care.

In their statement the bishops professed their “deep esteem” for health-care professionals treating patients with psychiatric problems. The Brothers of Charity run hospitals caring for about 5,000 patients in Belgium.

